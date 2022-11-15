Tom Welling On How Jensen Ackles Inspired Him To Accept His Role On The Winchesters - Exclusive

On what it's been like getting to work with Jensen Ackles so long after "Smallville" and his favorite behind-the-scenes moments so far, Welling told Looper, "The funny thing is, Jensen played Clark's football coach and dated Lana on 'Smallville.' Then Jensen went on to do 'Supernatural' for 15 years. We knew each other."

And though they didn't play brothers on the show like Ackles and his "Supernatural" co-star Jared Padalecki, Welling and Ackles have their own brotherly dynamic. "We had a bond on the show, and then we kept in contact, and we got to swap stories because we were in similar situations for so many years. He called me a few months ago, and he goes, 'Hey, man, I'm doing this TV show. Hear me out because I think you'd be right for this role,"' Welling recalled. "I do believe that because of my relationship with him, I had a more open mind to the idea of playing Samuel on 'The Winchesters.'"

Of course, "The Winchesters" is a prequel, so Ackles' character Dean exists in more of a narrating capacity than a physical one — and he spends most of his time with the show on behind-the-scenes details. "I don't necessarily work with Jensen on set because he doesn't live in this show yet. But I can tell you that his kindness and his grace and his professionalism [are] very much a part of the show," Welling explained. "I knew that if I was going to be on a show that Jensen created, I'd be walking into a warm environment. That was very helpful for me to make the decision to be a part of it. And it has been that way. I'm in my 2nd episode now of the show, and I'm having a really good time with the cast and the crew. It's been a joy."

