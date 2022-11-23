Jonathan Majors Discusses The Real-Life Flying He Did For Devotion - Exclusive

Glen Powell, a pilot himself, already had familiarity with flying in fighters thanks to his own role as Hangman in "Top Gun: Maverick." But for Jonathan Majors, it was his first time in a fighter plane doing incredibly complex maneuvers, so naturally, he turned to Powell for some advice on how to handle it.

"Glen is a pilot, so I don't know if he could go back to learning it. He is one of my best buddies, and he was very gracious in giving me some tips," Majors said. "I handled it okay — a lot of it was because of Jesse. What is the impact of Jesse Brown? Playing him gave me so much drive and so much gusto. We were up in the plane, [and] there were times where I'm sweating bullets, my lunch is in my throat, and the operator asked me, 'Do you want to go down?' I said, 'No, I do not want to go down.' Jesse wouldn't, so I wouldn't."

Majors added that doing as much of the real flying as they could not only added to the realism of the shoot for the actors but also was a rare experience that contributed to the power of "Devotion" itself.

"It was a lot of fun flying those old warbirds and doing those maneuvers," he told Looper. "Very few people can say they've done them. Glen, myself, and a few others actually got to do it. That was a gift. That's super cool, bucket list-level. Then you add to that the dangers of combat and dogfighting and all of that. You get one hell of an experience and get one hell of a film."

"Devotion" is out now in theaters.