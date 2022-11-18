Why Quentin Tarantino Is Adamant About Quitting Filmmaking

Quentin Tarantino is among the most well-known directors in Hollywood history, and for good reason. Since the early 1990s, he's helmed some of the most iconic films to ever grace the silver screen, earning numerous awards and praise from all directions for his efforts. "Reservoir Dogs," "Pulp Fiction," and both volumes of "Kill Bill," among numerous other excellent titles, came from his creative mind. As we go deeper into the 21st century, he's maintained a steady workflow, much to the delight of those who've come to appreciate his narratives, characters, and overall filmmaking style.

Tarantino's latest effort premiered in 2019, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," with a cast that includes the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, California, in 1969, it explores everything from the friendship between a fading movie star and his stunt double to the Manson family's attack on the residence of actress Sharon Tate (Robbie) — all within a fictional context. Overall, audiences and critics alike seemed to enjoy the film that, as it turns out, is one of Tarantino's final directorial efforts, according to the man himself.

Quentin Tarantino has mentioned retirement after directing his 10th film before, and for anyone doubting his plan to do so, he's explained why he's so adamant about it.