Amy Jo Johnson's Heartfelt Tribute To Jason David Frank

Many were stunned at the announcement that Jason David Frank died Saturday at the age of 49. Millions upon millions around the world grew up watching the actor in the 1990s kids' series "The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers." The actor portrayed Tommy Oliver, perhaps better known as the Green (and later White) Ranger. Frank was survived by four children, per People.

Frank appeared in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" from 1993 to 1996 and appeared in numerous "Power Rangers"-related projects in the years following. The actor also appeared in projects like 2007's "The Junior Defenders" and an episode of MTV's "Undressed," via IMDb. Numerous co-stars of Frank's have come forward to publicly mourn the star's death. Walter Emanuel Jones, who played the Black Ranger, posted he was saddened to lose another member of the "Power Rangers" family, per Instagram; in 2001, "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" star Thuy Trang, who played the Yellow Ranger, died in a car accident at the age of 27, via Entertainment Weekly. Austin St. John, the Red Ranger, simply posted, "once a ranger, always a ranger" on Instagram.

Co-star Amy Jo Johnson, who portrayed the Pink Ranger, also remembered Frank, her message potentially hitting harder for fans as the Pink and Green Rangers were love interests.