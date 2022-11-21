Jason David Frank, Like The Green Ranger, Was A Loner Who Became A Leader

Frank, just like the character he played, experienced a lot of growth, eventually becoming a role model and inspiration both on and off the screen. The role of the Green Ranger was originally only supposed to be temporary, but the popularity of Frank and his character earned him a permanent spot on the show as the White Ranger and leader of the Power Rangers. "It wasn't something that I was hoping for, but it was something that I was molded to do. It's weird because I was only originally hired for those ten episodes, and now it's just so big," Frank revealed in an interview.

Frank was known for how well he treated his fans, taking photos, signing autographs, and making appearances at conventions even when he wasn't booked to do so. "Even just a few years ago, I couldn't get booked at cons for anything! But I was there anyway, signing for free because it's about the fans for me," Frank added in the interview. And the fact that Frank went out of the way for his fans wasn't the only reason he was a leader and inspiration, he also led his own martial arts school — the martial artist and actor had been training in the discipline since he was four and was always willing to teach anyone who wanted to learn for themselves.

Frank put a lot of himself into the role of Tommy Oliver and the Green Ranger, and it is apparent that the character also had a significant effect on his life. In an interview with Looper in 2016, he admitted to being a loner in real life and growing as a person because of his role as the Green Ranger. "I was a real loner, and that's the role that Tommy first filled on the show. I was always the kid that was off on his own, wearing X-Men t-shirts and getting teased a bit. ... as the role changed, it helped me grow into other parts of myself."