How Jonathan Majors Found Out About The Ace Pilot He Plays In Devotion - Exclusive

Everyone knows who Martin Luther King Jr. was, or that Jackie Robinson was the first Black baseball player to make it into the modern major leagues, or that Barack Obama was the first Black president in U.S. history. We study Rosa Parks — who defied an Alabama segregation law by sitting in the "white section" of a bus — in school, and we applaud the life and work of actor and activist Sidney Poitier.

But there are countless other Black figures in history (via CNN) whose names are not as familiar in modern culture or whose achievements have been forgotten or obscured in the ongoing march of time. One of those figures was arguably Jesse LeRoy Brown, who was the first Black man to finish Naval Aviation School and become a fighter pilot in the U.S. Navy — all despite being told every step of the way that he had no shot at making it (via Naval History and Heritage).

Nevertheless, Brown got his commission as an ensign in 1948, was assigned to Fighter Squadron 32 aboard the USS Leyte, was promoted to section leader, and flew many missions during the Korean War in support of U.S. and United Nations troops. Yet his story may not have been widely known — until now, with the arrival of the movie "Devotion."

"Devotion" stars Jonathan Majors as Brown, and Glen Powell (Hangman from "Top Gun: Maverick") as his wingman and best friend, Tom Hudner. Yet even Majors — who will also be seen next year as Kang the Conqueror in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" — admitted in Looper's exclusive interview that he wasn't familiar with Brown's story at first. But that all changed quickly as he settled into the project.