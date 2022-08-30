Sidney Poitier Only Accepted Roles Under One Important Condition

One of the most iconic actors of all time, Sidney Poitier left behind a legendary career when he died in January of 2022. Poitier began his acting career in the late 1940s as an extra in "Sepia Cinderella" and landed his first prominent role in 1950's "No Way Out" (via IMDb). Some of Poitier's most notable roles include 1961's "A Raisin in the Sun," 1965's "A Patch of Blue," and 1967's "In the Heat of the Night" and "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner."

Further, he made Oscar history, as he became the first Black man to be nominated for best actor in 1958's "The Defiant Ones" and his best actor win for his performance in "Lilies of the Field" made Poitier the first Black actor to take home the trophy in that category (via Reuters). He then received an Honorary Academy Award in 2001 as well.

Despite beginning his career back in the 1940s, Poitier only racked up 55 acting credits to his name (as well as nine directing credits once he began helming films in the 1970s). In other words, it's safe to assume that Poitier was picky about the movies that he decided to take on. So, what was the actor's criteria? In one interview, Poitier revealed the one important condition that he needed in order to accept a role — here's what it is.