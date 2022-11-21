Enola Holmes 2's Harry Bradbeer On The Strange Props Helena Bonham Carter Brought Into The Film - Exclusive

Helena Bonham Carter puts her own quirky stamp on every role she takes, and they're all the better for it. Whether she's playing the maniacal Bellatrix Lestrange in the "Harry Potter" films, Mrs. Lovett in "Sweeney Todd," or Madame Thénardier in "Les Misérables," Bonham Carter gives a captivating performance that fans just can't look away from.

Yet it's not just her performance that Bonham Carter brings to her films. She's known for bringing her own props to the set too, which was the case for her role as Eudoria Holmes in "Enola Holmes 2." Bonham Carter plays Millie Bobby Brown's onscreen mom, and fans get a glimpse of her character's maternal chaos as she assists her daughter — mostly from afar.

Looper spoke to "Enola Holmes 2" director Harry Bradbeer in an exclusive interview, where he discussed what it was like working with Bonham Carter and the aspects of the film that were her own doing.