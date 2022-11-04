Enola Holmes 2 Director Harry Bradbeer Talks Sherlock Holmes Mythology - Exclusive Interview

"Enola Holmes 2" has put a brilliant spin on some classic "Sherlock" characters. What went into those decisions, and how do you feel it sets the movie apart?

All this canon of "Sherlock" from "Mycroft and Sherlock" and the mother we haven't met before, that's all thanks to Nancy Springer for bringing about those people and a sister we'd never met. But this whole canon and this family and the other members, like Moriarty and Watson, that come out of our own particular franchise all get seen through the prism of this young girl. That's what makes it fresh, I think.

Enola sees people in different ways and changes them all in different ways. You see a different side of Sherlock because you're seeing it from the point of view of an elder brother who's struggling with his own work, his own business, and yet he can't help being affected by his love for his sister.

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill have some intense scenes in the film, specifically Millie's stunt work. How much of that was them versus a stunt double?

They both like to do as much of their own stunts as possible. Henry does all that fighting. That's him very occasionally. We didn't throw him out of the bar. He wanted to be thrown out of the bar. I said, "Henry, I know you could do this, and you probably won't have any bruises, but I'm not going to let you get thrown out of that bar." And he was very good about it.

"Enola Holmes 2" is now streaming on Netflix.