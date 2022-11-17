Enola Holmes 2's Harry Bradbeer Names The One Stunt He Wouldn't Let Henry Cavill Do - Exclusive

It's only natural that stunt work would be a significant passion for someone who spends a good chunk of his acting career donning Superman's cape. Henry Cavill made his debut as Superman in the 2012 film "Man of Steel," per IMDb, and through it all, he's done a series of wild stunts — whether he was flying as the Man of Steel or wielding a sword in Rivia on "The Witcher."

Most recently, Cavill headed back to 1800s London for "Enola Holmes 2," where he put his own spin on Sherlock Holmes: the classic character penned by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Cavill reprised his role from the first film, where he played a slightly more minor role alongside Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes. Of course, playing Sherlock doesn't require the same amount of stunt work as a superhero, but there are a few intense moments in the movie — and one of them, director Harry Bradbeer wouldn't allow Cavill to do himself.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Bradbeer discussed which stunt he wouldn't let Cavill do and weighed in on adapting some classic Sherlock Holmes characters for the screen.