Henry Cavill Talks Working With Millie Bobby Brown On Enola Holmes 2 - Exclusive Interview

Henry Cavill is more than familiar with taking on characters with a habit of saving the day. The actor first donned Superman's suit in the 2013 film "Man of Steel," but that wasn't the end of his run in the role. He went on to wield truth, justice, and the American way in DC films like "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Justice League." And according to Cavill's Instagram, this isn't the last we've seen of his Superman.

In 2020, Cavill took on literature's most famous detective when he starred as Sherlock Holmes in Millie Bobby Brown's Netflix film "Enola Holmes." Now, he's back again in the sequel, and fans even get a glimpse of the famous Baker Street as Sherlock helps Enola solve a particularly tricky case.

Before his work as Sherlock, Cavill made a name for himself on films like "Red Riding Hood," "Stardust," and "Immortals." He also starred in TV shows like "The Tudors" and, more recently, Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's "The Witcher " — for which he has now passed the baton on to Liam Hemsworth.

Looper spoke to Cavill during an exclusive interview where he discussed "Enola Holmes 2," improvising with Millie Bobby Brown, and his favorite moment in the movie. He also mused about whether Sherlock or Superman would win in a battle and the most significant differences between stunt work in "Enola Holmes 2" and Superman films.