An Official Documentary About The Life And Works Of Rust DP Halyna Hutchins Is On The Way

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' life was tragically cut short at just 42 when she died in an accidental shooting in October 2021 on the set of "Rust." Investigations into Hutchins' death are still ongoing at the time of writing, and "Rust" actor and producer Alec Baldwin has found himself embroiled in controversies as reports have indicated the New Mexico set may not have had the strictest safety standards. Baldwin himself filed suit against the film's first assistant director, armorer, ammunition supplier, and prop masters in an effort to clear his name, per ABC.

Baldwin was holding the revolver that went off and struck Hutchins as well as director Joel Souza (who thankfully survived), but he insists he never actually pulled the trigger, via NPR. While the responsibility for Hutchins' death continues to be shuffled around, Baldwin settled a lawsuit from Hutchins' family. The cinematographer's husband, Matthew Hutchins, even announced the filming of "Rust" could now be completed, and he would serve as an executive producer, via Associated Press.

Whether "Rust" should be completed or not is a debate that will likely never get an easy answer, but there is another film project that stems from Hutchins' death that sounds like an undeniably positive work — her long career will be highlighted in a feature-length documentary.