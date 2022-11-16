An Official Documentary About The Life And Works Of Rust DP Halyna Hutchins Is On The Way
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' life was tragically cut short at just 42 when she died in an accidental shooting in October 2021 on the set of "Rust." Investigations into Hutchins' death are still ongoing at the time of writing, and "Rust" actor and producer Alec Baldwin has found himself embroiled in controversies as reports have indicated the New Mexico set may not have had the strictest safety standards. Baldwin himself filed suit against the film's first assistant director, armorer, ammunition supplier, and prop masters in an effort to clear his name, per ABC.
Baldwin was holding the revolver that went off and struck Hutchins as well as director Joel Souza (who thankfully survived), but he insists he never actually pulled the trigger, via NPR. While the responsibility for Hutchins' death continues to be shuffled around, Baldwin settled a lawsuit from Hutchins' family. The cinematographer's husband, Matthew Hutchins, even announced the filming of "Rust" could now be completed, and he would serve as an executive producer, via Associated Press.
Whether "Rust" should be completed or not is a debate that will likely never get an easy answer, but there is another film project that stems from Hutchins' death that sounds like an undeniably positive work — her long career will be highlighted in a feature-length documentary.
The Halyna Hutchins documentary was authorized by her husband
Matthew Hutchins recently authorized a new documentary in the works about the life and work of his late wife, Halyna Hutchins, according to a report from Variety. The director behind the project is Rachel Mason, whose previous credits include films like "Circus of Books," which actually earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program, per IMDb.
In a statement about the upcoming documentary, Mason said she had long wanted to collaborate with Hutchins and revealed the movie will also focus on the cinematographer's collaborators working to finish her "final creative work," a la "Rust." The Alec Baldwin movie will continue production in January 2023.
"The documentary will be a celebration of and tribute to Hutchins' craft while exploring the circumstances on the set of 'Rust,' the Alec Baldwin-starring Western in which Hutchins was fatally injured, and the emotional journey of those involved in completion of the film," the press release reads.
A press release announcing the picture touted that the film will not only focus on Hutchins' career but also on her journey as a young artist from living on a Soviet naval base in Ukraine to becoming a successful Hollywood cinematographer. Hutchins worked on a number of independent movies with major stars before taking on "Rust." Her previous credits include "The Mad Hatter" and "Archenemy" with Joe Manganiello.