Chloe Grace Moretz's Role In Kick-Ass Primed Her For Judo Mastery In The Peripheral

There are plenty of perks that come along with being a successful actor in Hollywood. An interesting one, that sometimes flies under the public's radar, is the amount of training some of these talented performers get to experience in preparation for a specific role. In an attempt to match a certain level of reality for viewers, producers will set aside a chunk of the project's budget to ensure that the talent learns new skills to make the show or movie more authentic. Take, for example, the performers in "Chicago Med," who were trained by actual medical professionals.

When it comes to the series "The Peripheral," it seems pretty clear that the studio shelled out some dough to ensure that many of the actors were properly trained in martial arts. This series, which premiered in October 2022, is based on a 2014 book of the same title, written by William Gibson. The TV adaptation stars Chloë Grace Moretz, who plays Flynne Fisher, a woman living in a future where technology plays a big role in uncovering an alternate reality. And speaking of reality, it's clear Moretz was truly trained to handle the physical clashes her character experiences. However, as Moretz explains, this type of training didn't begin when preparing for "The Peripheral." In fact, it all began when she was only 11 years old.