Chloe Grace Moretz's Role In Kick-Ass Primed Her For Judo Mastery In The Peripheral
There are plenty of perks that come along with being a successful actor in Hollywood. An interesting one, that sometimes flies under the public's radar, is the amount of training some of these talented performers get to experience in preparation for a specific role. In an attempt to match a certain level of reality for viewers, producers will set aside a chunk of the project's budget to ensure that the talent learns new skills to make the show or movie more authentic. Take, for example, the performers in "Chicago Med," who were trained by actual medical professionals.
When it comes to the series "The Peripheral," it seems pretty clear that the studio shelled out some dough to ensure that many of the actors were properly trained in martial arts. This series, which premiered in October 2022, is based on a 2014 book of the same title, written by William Gibson. The TV adaptation stars Chloë Grace Moretz, who plays Flynne Fisher, a woman living in a future where technology plays a big role in uncovering an alternate reality. And speaking of reality, it's clear Moretz was truly trained to handle the physical clashes her character experiences. However, as Moretz explains, this type of training didn't begin when preparing for "The Peripheral." In fact, it all began when she was only 11 years old.
Chloe Grace Moretz's Kick-Ass training allowed her to do amazing things
It doesn't take much time for viewers to understand that the series "The Peripheral" provides plenty of action. Not only are the fighting scenes wonderfully choreographed, but the actors themselves clearly have the training required to make it look as authentic as possible. Recently, Chloë Grace Moretz joined Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" to discuss her role in the series, along with how her Judo skills first came from when she first trained in martial arts for the 2010 film, "Kick-Ass." "I started doing martial arts when I was 11 in 'Kick-Ass,'" she told Fallon. When she was offered the chance to take her skills to a new level for "The Peripheral," she jumped at the opportunity. "I was super down because it means I can throw 160, 180-pound men just, like, over my shoulder," she exclaimed.
It's hard to believe that those skills began developing so early for Moretz, who kept pace with the other performers in "Kick-Ass," where she plays the superhero daughter of a crime-fighting legend. Of course, when it comes to Jimmy Fallon, her "tossing men" declaration needed to be demonstrated in front of a live studio audience. Within moments, Moretz hurled Fallon over her shoulder, landing him on the couch behind them. As impressive as this talk show demonstration was, it comes nowhere close to the type of choreographed fisticuffs Moretz impressively demonstrates in "The Peripheral." If you want to see her toss more victims, the series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.