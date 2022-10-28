Chloë Grace Moretz Talks About Representing Female Gamers In Her Series The Peripheral - Exclusive

Gaming is an activity that's still very much associated with men, and in the near future of Prime Video's "The Peripheral" — based on the novel of the same name by William Gibson — it's still assumed that men are gamers and women are ... not. As a result, Chloë Grace Moretz's Flynne Fisher often signs on as her brother to play virtual reality games in 2032. Yet Flynne is skilled in gaming in ways her brother Burton (Jack Reynor) could only dream of.

On the outside, Flynne is an unassuming clerk at a 3D printing shop in rural America who spends most of her time taking care of her ailing mother (Melinda Page Hamilton), but in the world of VR gaming, she's practically unstoppable. Early in the pilot, it becomes clear that part of the reason Flynne is such a talented gamer is because she thinks a little differently. It's a trait that enables her to pick up on things that others miss, and it ensures she can defeat in-game challenges that others find insurmountable.

During a conversation with Looper about "The Peripheral," Moretz opened up about what she wanted to convey about female gamers through the show and explained how Flynne's abilities in the world of gaming also give her valuable skills in the real world.