This Kick-Ass Star Wants To Return To The Franchise On One Condition
Before superhero movies started ruling the box office virtually non-stop, 2010's "Kick-Ass" and its 2013 sequel, "Kick-Ass 2," gave fans a cavalcade of violent, profane characters that are still completely unique in the genre. The bumbling Kick-Ass (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), the hyper-competent and foul-mouthed child hero Hit-Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz), and the dubiously mustachioed ersatz Dark Knight Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage) were — and still are — pretty much without equal. The sequel further ups the ante by upgrading Christopher Mintz-Plasse's Chris D'Amico into a sinister supervillain called The Motherf*****, and introducing Hollywood A-lister Jim Carrey as Colonel Stars and Stripes.
Carrey has since come to regret his violent role, but other stars of the movies have expressed more lenient views about the films. In fact, one particular Kick-Ass star just revealed that they would like to return to the franchise on one condition. Let's find out more!
Chloë Grace Moretz would like to reunite the old gang
During a recent appearance in Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show," (via YouTube), Chloë Grace Moretz revealed that she'd very much like to revisit her famous superhero role, should the stars align.
"I think it would be really fun to see where Hit-Girl goes and what she is like as an adult," the actress said. "But I think it would have to be kind of perfect."
This wasn't just a deliberately vague phrasing to give fans of the movies a half-hearted "sure, some day, I guess" sort of nod, either. In fact, Moretz went on to give a list of the people who'd need to return to match her specific definition of "perfect" — and, as it turns out, it's pretty much everyone, as in "the whole crew."
Sadly, this may be more difficult to achieve than you might think, seeing as the major players alone — namely, director Matthew Vaughn and stars Moretz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Christopher Mintz-Plazze — are all highly sought-after people in the industry. Taylor-Johnson, in particular, has already portrayed the MCU version of Pietro "Quicksilver" Maximoff, and is currently scheduled to appear as Spider-Man foe Kraven the Hunter in the character's upcoming solo movie, so he might not be available to revisit his original superhero character any time soon. Still, you never know — and it's great to know that should everyone else find the time and the opportunity to revisit the "Kick-Ass" universe, Moretz is definitely game, as well.