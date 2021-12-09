This Kick-Ass Star Wants To Return To The Franchise On One Condition

During a recent appearance in Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show," (via YouTube), Chloë Grace Moretz revealed that she'd very much like to revisit her famous superhero role, should the stars align.

"I think it would be really fun to see where Hit-Girl goes and what she is like as an adult," the actress said. "But I think it would have to be kind of perfect."

This wasn't just a deliberately vague phrasing to give fans of the movies a half-hearted "sure, some day, I guess" sort of nod, either. In fact, Moretz went on to give a list of the people who'd need to return to match her specific definition of "perfect" — and, as it turns out, it's pretty much everyone, as in "the whole crew."

Sadly, this may be more difficult to achieve than you might think, seeing as the major players alone — namely, director Matthew Vaughn and stars Moretz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Christopher Mintz-Plazze — are all highly sought-after people in the industry. Taylor-Johnson, in particular, has already portrayed the MCU version of Pietro "Quicksilver" Maximoff, and is currently scheduled to appear as Spider-Man foe Kraven the Hunter in the character's upcoming solo movie, so he might not be available to revisit his original superhero character any time soon. Still, you never know — and it's great to know that should everyone else find the time and the opportunity to revisit the "Kick-Ass" universe, Moretz is definitely game, as well.