Nakia Should Be The Focus Of Ryan Coogler's Upcoming Disney+ MCU Series

With "Wakanda Forever" surprising absolutely no one by smashing the box office on its first weekend with an incredible $330 million, it's clear that audiences are still keen to go back to the world of the Black Panther and the new hero that is taking up the mantle. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the heartfelt sequel to the first film that turned the late, great Chadwick Boseman into an icon as T'Challa now sees his on-screen sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), donning the legendary suit with claws to match. And yet, even though Wakanda has a new protector, there are still areas of this fan-favorite spot of land in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is honing characters bursting with potential.

When we left "Wakanda Forever," (well, we hope not, right?) Okoye was still seemingly stripped of her title as general of the Dora Milaje after being told off by Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett). There was also a potential shift in power, with M'Baku (Winston Duke) again throwing his name into the hat on Challenge Day to take the throne. While both of those characters are compelling enough to tell a strong story, it feels like Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), despite her absence in the past, might be the one character in the world of "Black Panther" that could be a hugely effective avenue to go down in the future.