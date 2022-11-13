Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Just Set A New Box Office Record For November

Not only has the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 30th motion picture acquired considerable critical acclaim (via Rotten Tomatoes), but in a similar fashion to its predecessor, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has broken box office records right out of the gate.

The "Black Panther" sequel has accomplished many things since it was released in theaters on November 11, 2022. The motion picture paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away in 2020, and respectfully dealt with the death of his iconic MCU character T'Challa. The well-crafted Marvel movie also saw the return of many fan favorites from the original, including Winston Duke as M'Baku, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, and Letitia Wright as Shuri. It also succeeded in finally bringing Namor (Tenoch Huerta) into the fold, who is one of the oldest characters in the history of Marvel comics, and brilliantly helped set up the "Ironheart" series starring Dominique Thorne coming to Disney+.

There is no denying that director Ryan Coogler and everyone else involved with this sequel had a massive amount of pressure on them going into this, not only to outdo an Academy Award-winning box office powerhouse (via Box Office Mojo) but also to do so without its main star. Not only that, the movie had to prevail when even big-budget popcorn flicks are still struggling to return to pre-pandemic numbers. With the odds heavily stacked against all the talented individuals involved, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has successfully overcome all obstacles for a sizeable payday at the opening weekend domestic box office.