Andor Airs On Broadcast And Cable Networks Next Week

Ever since the release of "The Mandalorian" back in 2019 (which achieved an unprecedented amount of success and critical acclaim), Lucasfilm and Disney have introduced a plethora of live-action television series into the "Star Wars” franchise — with plenty more on their way. Although there hasn't been a theatrical "Star Wars" project released since 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker," fans of the franchise have been greeted with three separate live-action television shows: "The Book of Boba Fett," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and "Andor."

In addition to these already-released series, several live-action "Star Wars" shows are also set to premiere in the near future, including the highly-anticipated "The Mandalorian" spinoff "Ahsoka," the prequel series "The Acolyte," and an upcoming television series dedicated to Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover / Billy Dee Williams) (via IGN). Until very recently, each of these live-action series was streamed exclusively on Disney+ and was not available without a subscription to that particular streaming service.

Fortunately, it was announced earlier today that the Disney+ original "Andor" would be receiving a special broadcast and cable premiere next week, marking the first time that one of Disney+'s live-action "Star Wars" series has aired on cable.