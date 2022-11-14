One Of M'Baku's Best Lines In Wakanda Forever Was Not In The Script

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is finally in theaters, and MCU fans have spent the weekend flocking to theaters for it. The sequel to one of Marvel's most successful movies, "Wakanda Forever" is already setting records of its own, having broken records for a November opening. Set in the wake of King T'Challa's death, which mirrors the real-life death of his actor, Chadwick Boseman, the movie explores how that loss affects those who were closest to the late monarch. That means "Wakanda Forever" functions a lot like an ensemble film, despite its central character arc belonging to Shuri (Letitia Wright).

For instance, actor Winston Duke gets a lot more screen time as M'Baku, ruler of the mountain-dwelling Jabari Tribe. M'Baku's role is much expanded in "Wakanda Forever" compared to the first "Black Panther," and he's become much more connected to the rest of Wakanda, even holding sessions with the kingdom's elders. But while M'Baku may have softened a bit, he's still the intimidating wall of muscle fans know and love. Though his gruffness belies kindness and humor underneath, it's still a lot of fun to watch M'Baku towering over everyone around him and throwing his weight around. Some of the most memorable lines in the film belong to him.

In fact, Duke came up with a few of those lines himself. The actor took to Twitter to reveal at least one fan-favorite line that wasn't in the script.