Black Panther Fans Are Looking To M'Baku To Lead After Wakanda Forever

Contains major spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

After years of anticipation, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has finally been unleashed into cinemas. The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Wakanda Forever" marks the first time the franchise has acknowledged the passing of T'Challa. Actor Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away in 2020, radically changing the direction of the second "Black Panther" flick. The film's script was rewritten, acknowledging T'Challa's in-universe death, with the final product focused on finding his successor.

Praised by Looper for serving as a beautiful tribute to the late Boseman, "Wakanda Forever" wraps up on an open-ended note, leaving it unclear as to who will reign supreme as Wakanda's leader and Black Panther. The final act of the film sees Shuri (Letitia Wright), T'Challa's sister, assuming the mantle of Wakanda's sacred protector after creating the synthetic herb used to instill the powers of the Black Panther. Despite being next in line for the throne of Wakanda following the passing of her mother Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri decides to not attend the coronation ceremony, instead allowing Jabari leader M'Baku (Winston Duke) to take her place.

It's unclear if M'Baku has received Shuri's blessings to become the next leader of Wakanda, or if he's simply in charge until the Black Panther returns to her ancestral land. While the future of Wakanda and "Black Panther" is unkown, fans are hoping that M'Baku is the one set to lead the powerful nation.