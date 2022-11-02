Netflix Has Finally Given The Sandman A Season 2 Renewal

Fans of Netflix's "The Sandman" got a major surprise only a couple of weeks after its premiere, with the streamer dropping a two-part bonus episode. Unfortunately, this news didn't come with an update on a 2nd season, but now Netflix has put rumors to rest by officially giving the green light to another installment of the adaptation of Neil Gaiman's world of dreams, per Deadline.

The series, adapted by David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg, brought in massive streaming numbers for Netflix. It racked up more than 198 million viewing hours in its first 10 days of release alone, per Forbes. Such numbers are needed if the reported price tag of the series is to be believed, with each episode of "The Sandman" allegedly costing upwards of $15 million, according to a report from Deadline.

This renewal should be especially welcome news for fans of Dream (Tom Sturridge) and Gaiman's world as the writer himself was shooting down cancellation rumors circulating on Twitter and drawing the concern of some fans.