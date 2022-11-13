Andor's Scriptwriter Says Cassian's Ultimate Sacrifice In Rogue One Powers The TV Series' Deep Narrative

Before the first scene was shot, showrunners had to tackle the dilemma that the story's ending had already been told, but one of the show's writers saw it differently. Knowing that Cassian dies on the beach of Scarif as the Death Star peers above the horizon doesn't mean that the path that takes Cassian to that fateful moment alongside fellow rebel Jyn Erso isn't worth telling. "We had the advantage of knowing where this story ends, which is Rogue One," show writer Beau Willimon said in an interview with CNet.

Willimon considers knowing the ending to be an advantage in the storytelling process, but as he explains in the interview, it's because he was very deliberate about how he wanted to tell it: "If you decide not to hinge the strength of your storytelling on plot and suspense in that sense, but on character, emotional journeys and how people evolve over time, then the question isn't whether he's going to die at the end — we know he's going to die in Rogue One. The question is, How does he become the person that's willing to die in Rogue One?"

Telling Cassian's story has been a labor of love for everyone involved in "Andor," and it really comes through onscreen, but will it be able to faithfully take the character all the way to the opening scene of "Rogue One" without upsetting fans?