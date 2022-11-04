Andor Season 2 Is Beginning Production In November 2022

According to Collider, Tony Gilroy has confirmed that production on "Andor" will officially begin on the Monday before Thanksgiving, which is November 21. The former "Bourne" trilogy writer told the outlet he'd be traveling to London that week for the very first shots of the season before eventually returning home to the United States for the holiday, Collider reports.

As for who will be the creative masterminds behind "Andor" Season 2, Gilroy revealed that Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios would be tasked with directing the episodes. His brother, Dan Gilroy, will be writing with Beau Willimon and Hollywood newbie Tom Bissell, who was described by Gilroy as someone who can bring strong and unique aspects to the "Star Wars" universe.

"[Bissell is a] really cool and really, really interesting, versatile, really good writer," Gilroy explained to Collider, adding: "But also a very, very, very big Star Wars fan, which we really wanted to make sure we had another pro because we're going into Rogue [One]."

Season 2 of "Andor" is ultimately expected to return a number of its main cast, including Diego Luna and Genevieve O'Reilly, who were both in "Rogue One." It's unclear if others from the movie, like Forest Whitaker, will also be making appearances.