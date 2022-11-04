Andor Season 2 Is Beginning Production In November 2022
The debut season of Disney's "Andor" series is beginning to wind down, but fear not "Star Wars" fans — the show has been given an official greenlight for a follow-up, and apparently, production's about to get started. That's according to a new report published Friday, November 4, just days after the release of "Andor" Episode 9, "Nobody's Listening!"
With just 12 episodes total in the Season 1 lineup, Tony Gilroy's TV epic was initially expected to be a simple prequel to Gareth Edwards' 2016 film "Rogue One," which was co-written by Gilroy and is considered a cult classic to the older "Star Wars" community. Disney apparently liked the story so much that they chose to give it an early Season 2 greenlight, with the "Andor" follow-up eventually leading into the week directly before "Rogue One" (via The Playlist). So far, there's been a lot to love about the honest and gritty sci-fi series, which is sitting comfortably at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. While it is technically still a "Star Wars" property, "Andor" has done a great job at giving viewers a much different vision and approach to "Star Wars" than ever before, with Gilroy's storytelling and mature writing style being the main catalyst. Ultimately, this is what fans hope to see continue in "Andor" Season 2, which is due to start filming soon.
Production of Andor Season 2 to start the Monday before Thanksgiving
According to Collider, Tony Gilroy has confirmed that production on "Andor" will officially begin on the Monday before Thanksgiving, which is November 21. The former "Bourne" trilogy writer told the outlet he'd be traveling to London that week for the very first shots of the season before eventually returning home to the United States for the holiday, Collider reports.
As for who will be the creative masterminds behind "Andor" Season 2, Gilroy revealed that Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios would be tasked with directing the episodes. His brother, Dan Gilroy, will be writing with Beau Willimon and Hollywood newbie Tom Bissell, who was described by Gilroy as someone who can bring strong and unique aspects to the "Star Wars" universe.
"[Bissell is a] really cool and really, really interesting, versatile, really good writer," Gilroy explained to Collider, adding: "But also a very, very, very big Star Wars fan, which we really wanted to make sure we had another pro because we're going into Rogue [One]."
Season 2 of "Andor" is ultimately expected to return a number of its main cast, including Diego Luna and Genevieve O'Reilly, who were both in "Rogue One." It's unclear if others from the movie, like Forest Whitaker, will also be making appearances.