Andor Fans All Think This Might Be The Key To The Show's Success

In the dizzying maze of peaks and valleys that is the modern "Star Wars" franchise, two plunges in particular are strikingly odd.

The first occurs in "The Rise of Skywalker," in which the film places great importance upon Chewbacca finally receiving a medal after not receiving one after the Battle of Yavin. Casual fans likely didn't remember such a small piece of trivia, ultimately the consequence of fictional Wookie culture and a few pages trimmed from George Lucas' screenplay. The most dedicated fans, on the other hand, had already seen the debate exhausted and solved multiple times with several plausible in-universe and behind-the-scenes explanations (as documented by IGN). Which begs the question, why address — with great dramatic heft and focus — what is essentially an Easter egg unimportant to both ends of the "Star Wars" fan-spectrum?

The second, more curious incident takes place in "Obi-Wan Kenobi." In a show seemingly concerned with its title character overcoming his guilt to protect the future of the galaxy, it was a surprising choice to end the story with a flashy grudge match that should've taken the Empire's most vicious killer off the board. Of course, all fans knew Darth Vader wouldn't die. He famously goes on to kill Kenobi in a later, more important fight. In "Kenobi," the series prioritizes a relatively unimportant duel with a known outcome over the themes and ideas of its story.

The short answer is You. "You," a "Star Wars" fan, want to see another Obi-Wan and Anakin duel regardless of context, to see Chewie finally get that medal — to further explore, explain, and revisit what made you fall in love with this universe long ago. At least, thats what Disney and Lucasfilm seemingly thought "you" wanted, but "Andor" is proving them wrong.