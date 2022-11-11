Black Panther Fans Are Calling For Angela Bassett To Receive An Oscar After Wakanda Forever

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hit theaters on Friday with the unenviable task of moving on after the death of Chadwick Boseman a little more than two years ago. Director Ryan Coogler wrote the death of Boseman's character T'Challa into the opening sequence of the sequel, and the on-screen mourning was clearly given added weight by the grief felt for Boseman by the returning cast members. Kristy Puchko of Mashable wrote of his off-screen death, "In one sense, it feels wrong that a force like T'Challa, the Black Panther, could just be gone this way, so abrupt and so final. But because it reflects our cold reality, it feels infuriating and fitting."

Puchko added, "The plot of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is eerily meta, in that it asks how you carry on when the center of your orbit is gone forever ... But its core throbs with the conflict between Shuri (Letitia Wright) and her mother(Angela Bassett), whose grief and beliefs are in radiant contrast, and how it could determine Wakanda's next chapter."

Where Bassett takes that grief and those beliefs has many fans clamoring on social media for her to be recognized with an Oscar nomination for her work in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."