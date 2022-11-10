Fans Are Upset Over The Witcher: Blood Origin Straying From The Source Material

Old-school fans of "The Witcher" books and video games have been meticulously picking apart the Netflix adaptation since the series was still in pre-production. So it should come as no surprise that the recent news of Henry Cavill's departure from the show led to hundreds of thousands of voices suddenly crying out in rage on the internet. Some are so upset that they're collecting signatures for a petition to force Netflix to keep Cavill and instead fire the writers, regurgitating conspiracy theories that Cavill's departure is because he, like they, hates how the writers are deviating from the source material (as opposed to more logical explanations, like a bigger paycheck from DC and a lesser likelihood of getting debilitating injuries from grueling production schedules).

And now these raucous fans are extending their tenuous parasocial relationship with "The Witcher" series to the upcoming prequel spinoff "The Witcher: Blood Origin." The basic premise of the plot will revolve around a rag-tag group of exiles creating the very first witcher and bringing about the Conjunction of the Spheres, a cataclysmic magical event that combined the worlds of men, elves, other races, and monsters across multiple planes of existence. There's barely any source material to go on, but that hasn't stopped angry fans from preemptively denouncing the miniseries for potentially committing the unforgivable sin of — wait for it — deviating from the source material.