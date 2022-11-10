Why The Witcher: Blood Origin Only Has 4 Episodes

According to a recent interview with Total Film, de Barra explained that "[The Witcher: Blood Origin"] was designed to be a self-contained tasty sandwich of a fantasy story" and that "I love when a show finishes and you go, 'Holy f***, it's over! How did that happen?'" (via Games Radar). De Barra will also be an executive producer on the series alongside Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

Will fans be okay with accepting a sandwich, though, if it doesn't fill their bellies? After all, the unique premise is almost entirely a creation of de Barra, Netflix, and the other writers in the room. De Barra said in a 2021 interview that the source material for "The Witcher" universe was very vague about the creation of Witchers and the Conjunction of the Spheres, so this is new territory for even the most lore-literate fans. And de Barra admits that — even though the story is self-contained — "there are characters and storylines in this that can sprawl off in a million different ways," leaving ample room for spinoffs.

It's not uncommon for studios to turn a self-contained story into something more if there's an opportunity to squeeze more profit out of it. Then again, if the series bombs, they have the perfect excuse to quit while they're ahead. Only time will tell whether or not this entertainment snack will be well-received by audiences and converted into a bevy of brand-new "Witcher" canon.