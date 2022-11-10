Here's How The Flash Could Make It Possible For Jason Momoa To Play Both Lobo & Aquaman

DC fans got an awesome surprise this week courtesy of newly crowned studio head James Gunn, with the director sending out an image of the legendary bounty hunter and Superman villain Lobo on social media, along with an ominous message. "Glad to be here," Gunn wrote on the decentralized social media app Mastodon.

For many people, the post wound up being enough fuel for the Lobo rumor fire to burn wildly on its own. But then uncanny Lobo candidate and current "Aquaman" actor Jason Momoa had to come along and toss his hat into the casting ring, saying it was always a "dream" of his to play Lobo. Momoa told ComicBook.com: "Well, everyone knows I'm a comic book fan. The comic I collected the most, and I have every comic there is ... you can do your research and find out what it is."

According to Momoa, DC Studios has a number of things up its sleeve now that Gunn and co-head Peter Safran are officially in charge. The "Aquaman" star told ET Canada in an early November interview: "I think with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I'm very excited about that. There are a lot of cool things that are going to be coming up and one of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch, so stay tuned."

Regardless of who plays Lobo, the fact that Gunn and Momoa have both spoken publicly about "The Main Man" should be a major indicator that something is likely brewing behind-the-scenes. But even if Momoa was to take on the role, how would it be possible for him to play both Lobo and Aquaman in the DCEU? Well, folks — that's where "The Flash" comes in.