Aquaman 2 Just Confirmed An Unexpected Addition From The Snyderverse

Compared to Marvel Studios' film and television slate, Warner Bros. is taking a much leaner approach with its DC Comics-based efforts. A handful of new franchises are on the horizon, such as "Black Adam" and "Batgirl," as well as a few sequels to beloved DCEU entries. One of the most anticipated continuations of the bunch is "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" from director James Wan. Set for a March 17, 2023 arrival, the film acts as a follow-up to 2018's "Aquaman," complete with all of the returning faces that you'd expect from such a feature.

With his trident in hand, Jason Momoa will once again lead the pack as Arthur "Aquaman" Curry, who became the king of Atlantis at the conclusion of the previous film. His allies, such as Mera (Amber Heard) and his parents, Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) and Tom Curry (Temuera Morrison), will also appear, in addition to some enduring threats. Despite his defeat in "Aquaman," it stands to reason that Orm (Patrick Wilson) has a bone to pick with Arthur, as does David Kane — aka Black Manta — (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who blames Arthur for the death of his father.

If that cast wasn't stacked enough, we've learned that the film has also added an unexpected Snyderverse favorite to its ranks.