Jenna Ortega Promises Fans That Scream 6 Will Be A Splatterfest

The 2022 reboot (or is it a re-quel?) of "Scream" took audiences by storm with its arrival in January. Earning over $140 million worldwide at the box office and sitting on a "Certified Fresh" rating of 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Scream" proved there was still life in the series on its fifth entry. With 11 years in between installments in the series, the creative team had time to prepare a fresh perspective in the sequel.

The previous four entries were directed by master of horror Wes Craven, who tragically died in 2015 from a brain tumor (via The Hollywood Reporter). "Dawson's Creek" creator Kevin Williamson scripted three out of the four previous films. With the arrival of the fifth entry, the creative team was shaken up by adding two of the members of the collective Radio Silence, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, to direct the film. Guy Busick, who previously collaborated with Radio Silence co-writing their film "Ready or Not" in 2019, wrote the script for "Scream" 2022 alongside "Zodiac" writer James Vanderbilt.

Much like how Craven and Williamson jumped into "Scream 2" immediately after the success of the original, the creative team behind 2022's "Scream" are all confirmed to return to their duties for the currently unofficially titled "Scream 6." And just like "Scream 2," "Scream 6" will be released in theaters one year after the previous entry. Just like Randy Meeks, played by Jamie Kennedy, said in "Scream 2," the body count is always bigger in sequels. Series star Jenna Ortega seems to confirm that by promising fans that "Scream 6" will be a splatterfest.