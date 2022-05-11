A Fan-Favorite Scream 4 Character Is Returning For Scream 6

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hayden Panettiere will be making her return to the "Scream" franchise for "Scream 6." News of her return comes more than a decade after first appearing in "Scream 4" back in 2011. Shortly after THR broke the news, the official "Scream" Twitter account shared the news with its following, "We won. We [expletive] won, #ScreamMovie fam" (via Twitter).

Panettiere's character, Kirby Reed, is the only Woodsboro teen who survives the events of "Scream 4," though her fate in that film was originally left slightly ambiguous. It's currently unclear in what capacity Kirby will be used in "Scream 6." But, as a survivor of Ghostface's reign of terror, it was seemingly only a matter of time before she re-entered the seemingly never-ending story. Panettiere is not the only alum to return for this new era in the "Scream" franchise, either. As fans saw, 2022's "Scream" included the return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, and David Arquette as Dewey Riley.

There were actually a few subtle hints to Kirby's existence in "Scream." As Bleeding Cool pointed out in January 2022, there's actually an Easter egg in the form of a YouTube video title referencing an interview with Kirby about the events she survived. "Scream" directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett also told Nerdist that Kirby was almost included in the latest "Scream" film, but they didn't want it to seem like they were just forcing her character into the film. This seems to have been the right call, as it now leaves "Scream 6" with plenty of time to include the character and, hopefully, satisfactorily show fans what she's been up to since "Scream 4."