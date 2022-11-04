Scream 6 Will Now Take A Stab At An Earlier March 2023 Release Date

Fans are being treated to a new "Scream" movie a little earlier than originally anticipated in early 2023. "Scream" is one of the most iconic and beloved horror films of the 1990s, and it has gone on to inspire several sequels and a three-season television show over the years. Horror legend Wes Craven directed the first four "Scream" movies between 1996 and 2011. After his passing in 2015 (via CNN), the fate of the franchise was unknown as Craven left behind big shoes to fill. Enter the film collective Radio Silence.

Radio Silence is a trio of filmmakers consisting of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella. They burst onto the horror scene with their segment in the horror anthology "V/H/S" in 2012. After that film's success, they began work on their first feature film, "Devil's Due," in 2014, which Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett directed and Villella produced. The trio assumed the same roles for the instant cult classic "Ready or Not," which was released in 2019 (via IMDb). The success of that film led to the gig of directing the fifth film in the franchise, simply titled "Scream" (via Variety).

Released in January of 2022, "Scream" was a rousing success. After a worldwide box office take of over $140 million and a "certified fresh" Rotten Tomatoes score, the "Scream" series was the talk of the genre again. It didn't take long for a sequel, tentatively titled "Scream 6," to be announced (via Deadline). The filmmaking trio of Radio Silence is slated to return to their roles behind the scenes for the new film. Initially announced for a theatrical release on March 31, 2023 (via Deadline), "Scream 6" has had its release date moved up to earlier in the month.