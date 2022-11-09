Is There A Snoke Connection Between Andor And The Disney Star Wars Trilogy?

Episode 10 of "Andor" — which dropped Wednesday, November 9, on Disney+ — saw the suspected demise of Andy Serkis' Kino Loy character, who was considered one of the best things going for the "Star Wars" prequel. As a result, fans can't stop speculating over whether there's a possible connection between Loy and the other famous "Star Wars" character that Serkis once played: Supreme Leader Snoke from Rian Johnson's "Episode VIII — The Last Jedi."

"Is Andy Serkis being in #Andor related to Snoke?" asked Twitter user @paulkleinyoo on Wednesday. "Seems strange for him to play two significant roles that aren't connected," they said.

At the end of Episode 10, titled "One Way Out," Serkis' Loy is forced to stay behind at the Narkina 5 prison base, where he and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) are being held, while a mass prisoner escape unfolds. Loy's reason for staying is that he apparently cannot swim, and the only way off the prison base is to jump into a body of water below and get to shore. He disappears into the unfolding chaos inside the prison and isn't seen again. For some fans, the scene is a sign of possible evil things to come for Loy, which leads many to think that a Snoke origin story could soon be on the horizon. But what are the actual chances of this?