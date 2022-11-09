Andor's Director Was Diligent About Keeping Fans On Their Toes Leading Up To Episode 10's Prison Break

After weeks of simmering tension, an increased focus on character work, and general existential bleakness, "Andor" Episode 10 provided plenty of cathartic thrills. In addition to unveiling a sneaky Rebel spy, the latest episode delivered a prison break for the ages.

The event saw Cassian (Diego Luna) and the other inmates of the Narkina 5 prison come together and escape from their confinement thanks to a well-orchestrated plan and some good old-fashioned luck. The episode ends with Cassian and Ruescott Melshi (Duncan Pow) running into the night, free at last, and ready to fight again on another day.

Episode 10 finally gave "Andor" fans a long overdue fist-pumping victory to celebrate. However, it wasn't an easy feat for the show's creators to fall off. Director Toby Haynes knew that he had to deliver the goods in order to give viewers an emotional, high-stakes payoff — and that meant staging a perfect prison break.