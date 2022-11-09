The Trailer For Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Will Give You Life

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" has come a long way. Not only was it held up in development hell for over a decade, but its proximity to the release of the Disney+ live-action reboot staring big talent like Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Keegan-Michael Key set it up for tough competition. So far, though, it's getting pretty favorable reviews from sites like Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb. It also marks the first time that Netflix has jumped on the bandwagon and joined services like HBO Max in streaming a feature film to its subscribers shortly after a theatrical release.

The hype has been building for the movie since the first teaser trailer came out nine months ago, and even more when the official teaser trailer dropped three months after that. There was a bit of pushback when Netflix revealed that Guillermo's attempt to craft an anti-Pinocchio story would change pivotal parts of the original source material; most fans, however, are still excited to see del Toro's twist on the classic tale. And the newly released official trailer might just persuade even the biggest skeptics to give it a chance.