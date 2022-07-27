Full-Length Trailer For Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing

In case you hadn't heard, the streaming world is about to be rife with new "Pinocchio" movies as both Disney+ and Netflix will drop fresh versions pf the classic fairy tale on their respective platforms later this year. The first of those offerings is a hybrid live-action and animated film that comes courtesy of director Robert Zemeckis and the acting talents of Tom Hanks and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, among others. Then in December, Netflix will be releasing a stop-motion animation take on the story co-directed by cinematic master Guillermo del Toro. Needless to say, expectations for del Toro's version are sky-high

The "Shape of Water" Oscar winner co-directed the upcoming film with Mark Gustafson (television's "The PJs") and an impressive roster of voice talents have been enlisted for the project. Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Finn Wolfhard, and more will bring the fantasy to life. Typical of del Toro, the film also promises a slightly darker, more complex take on the story than we've yet seen.

After a lengthy wait, Netflix has finally released the first full-length trailer for Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio." And fans of the visionary filmmaker's work are pretty much all on the same page with the reactions.