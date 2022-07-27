Full-Length Trailer For Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing
In case you hadn't heard, the streaming world is about to be rife with new "Pinocchio" movies as both Disney+ and Netflix will drop fresh versions pf the classic fairy tale on their respective platforms later this year. The first of those offerings is a hybrid live-action and animated film that comes courtesy of director Robert Zemeckis and the acting talents of Tom Hanks and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, among others. Then in December, Netflix will be releasing a stop-motion animation take on the story co-directed by cinematic master Guillermo del Toro. Needless to say, expectations for del Toro's version are sky-high
The "Shape of Water" Oscar winner co-directed the upcoming film with Mark Gustafson (television's "The PJs") and an impressive roster of voice talents have been enlisted for the project. Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Finn Wolfhard, and more will bring the fantasy to life. Typical of del Toro, the film also promises a slightly darker, more complex take on the story than we've yet seen.
After a lengthy wait, Netflix has finally released the first full-length trailer for Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio." And fans of the visionary filmmaker's work are pretty much all on the same page with the reactions.
Fans believe del Toro has likely crafted another fantastical marvel with Pinocchio
Based on the initial reactions to the trailer, fans are pretty well bowled over by what they're seeing in Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio." And with good reason, as the look of the film's stop-motion animation is legitimately stunning. So too is the profoundly soothing voice work of Ewan McGregor, who narrates the bulk of the trailer as Sebastian J. Crickett (aka Jiminy Crickett), framing the film as a story about, "Imperfect fathers, imperfect sons, loss, and love." Indeed, the opening moments of the trailer (as backed by the music of Alexandre Desplat) are enough to inspire a swooning sort of awe in even the hardest of hearts. And that seems to be the exact effect the clip is having on viewers.
In the YouTube comments for the trailer, Franco Toska declared bluntly, "You can already tell it'll be a master piece." Meanwhile, Braian Ramírez echoed the excitement of others by writing, "I can not wait to see it. Del Toro, one of the greatest filmmakers of modern cinema." And NightShadow720 claimed they're far more excited to see del Toro's animated take on "Pinocchio" than the Disney-fied live-action version, stating, "I am so gonna enjoy this way more than Disney's versions."
As for the rest of the reactions posted on YouTube, they're almost universally positive in regards to what del Toro and company have teased. And as high as expectations already were for the beloved filmmaker's version of "Pinocchio," it's safe to say they're now blasting through the roof.