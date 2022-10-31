Guillermo Del Toro Aimed To Craft The Anti-Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro has been trying to bring Gris Grimly's twist on Pinocchio to the silver screen for a long while (via Bloody Disgusting). Usually, whenever a project is held up in gridlock for so many years, it gets stuck in development hell for eternity. Later this month, however, this little Hollywood miracle will debut in box offices across the country and be available for streaming on Netflix in December.

The media campaign to get fans hyped for the film has been slowly dropping breadcrumbs over the past two years. Although there is a lot of excitement, this official tweet from Netflix in 2020 upset some of del Toro's fans who grew up loving the original children's novel and theatrical adaptations. Twitter users like @baumanstyle complained that it would be disrespectful to Italian culture to change the story setting from the late 1800s to the 1940s and make it political by incorporating fascism into the plot. Others, like @TinTommaso, correctly pointed out that if old school "Pinocchio" fans were expecting the "edulcorated tale they read us as children ... they don't know Del Toro." Following up on that astute point, Looper recently attended a presser for the film's release where del Toro reemphasized that the narrative will not be the version that most people are used to.