Disney+'s Pinocchio Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far

Disney's live-action "Pinocchio" movie — starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto — has finally gotten a release window. The Mickey Mouse company had an earnings call on Wednesday, November 10, and Disney Chief Financial Officer Kristine McCarthy revealed the plans for "Pinocchio" and other upcoming films (per Decider).

Hanks will be reuniting with Academy Award-winning director Robert Zemeckis ("Forrest Gump") for Disney's live-action telling of its 1940 animated classic. The movie will once again focus on the relationship between woodcarver Geppetto and his come-to-life puppet creation Pinocchio, with child star Benjamin Evan Ainsworth from the 2021 comedy-adventure flick "Flora and Ulysses" voicing the titular character (per Deadline).

"Pinnochio" was originally slated for a theatrical release, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused Disney execs to move it and several other films — including "Peter Pan" and "Cruella" — to a Disney+ premiere date. During its earnings call on Wednesday, Disney executives explained when exactly they thought "Pinocchio" would finally become available for streaming, along with other tidbits about the hotly-anticipated re-telling. Here's everything we know so far.