You Can Finally Watch The Trailer For Brendan Fraser's Comeback Movie The Whale

In the short one-minute three-second trailer for "The Whale," Brendan Fraser steals the show as Charlie. Set to the sound of ocean waves and somber instrumental music, "The Whale" trailer shows different shots of rooms inside a tidy but dark home. "Do you ever get the feeling people are incapable of not caring?" Charlie narrates. "People are amazing."

We see Charlie looking out a window at a bird eating, seeming to appreciate the view he has. Later, we see him again with nasal cannulas while talking to someone (presumably his daughter), with beads of sweat coming down his face. His two lines are the only dialogue we get in the trailer, but it sets the tone for something special to come. We mostly spend time in the dark home during the teaser, which will likely host most of the film if it honors the play of the same name that it's based on by Samuel D. Hunter.

"The Whale" premieres in theaters on December 9.