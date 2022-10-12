Darren Aronofsky Knew He Wanted Brendan Fraser In The Whale After Just One Meeting

Brandon Fraser is set to make a career comeback with "The Whale," which is director Darren Aronofsky's most recent endeavor, following up 2017's "Mother!" Based on the stage play of the same name by Samuel D. Hunter (who also wrote the screenplay), "The Whale" follows a 600-pound gay middle-aged man named Charlie (Fraser) as he attempts to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink). Earlier in his life, Charlie became estranged from Ellie after he left his wife Mary (Samantha Morton) for another lover. After his lover died, Charlie began binge eating as a way to cope with his grief.

The film, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September of 2022, has received mixed to positive reviews thus far — it currently holds a 71% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes — but one thing that critics seem to agree with is that Fraser gives a stellar performance. In a mixed review from NME, for example, El Hunt wrote, "It should be said that Brendan Fraser — making his long-awaited comeback to cinema — imbues The Whale's central figure with as much empathy and care as possible within the considerable confines of the script."

And, as it turns out, Aronofsky was certain that Fraser was the right actor to portray Charlie immediately — after just one meeting, in fact.