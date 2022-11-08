Bianca Kajlich Discusses The Winchesters, Mental Health, And Working With A Young Jensen Ackles - Exclusive Interview

I love that John's mechanic inspiration comes from his mom, which is one of the many awesome feminist components of this show. Are you at all interested in cars, and why do you think it's so important to show badass women like Millie in careers traditionally associated with men on screen to inspire young viewers?

To answer the first part, I do love cars. My dad loved cars. When he passed away, he was a Jeep guy, and he had, a '68 Jeepster. I ended up getting a 1979 Jeep Cherokee Chief, and then I knew nothing about working on it. When I booked the role of Millie, I started working with an organization in the Austin area that teaches auto repair so that young men can have a vocation and can be knowledgeable about cars. It was really cool because they took me in and they taught me some of the basics. I still know so little, but it's cool, and I love when a role allows me to learn about an area of life that I have not gotten to dive into. I was excited about that.

It's so important, because we're talking about a time period where this was not the norm for women, and women weren't getting to do much of anything independently. When you think about Millie in the '50s and '60s, and '70s, she's starting to enter into an era where women had more freedom and were allowed to take up occupations that were previously only held by men. I love that she's a trailblazer in that way, and it's a very telling characteristic of her that she is a mechanic and owns her own garage in the early 1970s.

I love to see women out there who are badass because they know they're badass, not because society is dictating. When you see Millie, she is who she is. I don't think Millie really cares what anyone else thinks about her. That's the ultimate definition of a badass: a woman that is so comfortable in her own skin that it doesn't matter what anyone else thinks or says.

What do you think Millie would think of John's '67 Chevy Impala that sort of became the third major character on the original show "Supernatural"?

Millie probably, in some respect, had a big part in that car, whether it was a genetic carry-down, or was it a car that was lusted after or dreamed out? Who knows. We haven't seen yet what Millie's actual car is, and there's been lots of debate over that, and that's what I'm excited about, because I'm sure it's going to be something totally b*******.