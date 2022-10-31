Bianca Kajlich Discusses The Winchesters Cast's Epic Interview With The Vampire-Themed Halloween Adventure - Exclusive

Bianca Kajlich confirmed that the cast of "The Winchesters" is filming right now and added, "I actually took a quick trip home to take my daughter out trick-or-treating tonight, but I'm back on set tomorrow."

When it comes to the rest of the cast's Halloween plans, Kajlich said, "A few of them I know were going to some big vampire ball. It's at Anne Rice's mansion or something like that — pretty exciting."

Of course, she's talking about AMC+'s Endless Night: New Orleans Vampire Ball, which was held at the House of Blues in the French Quarter. The weekend-long series of events included a whole host of "Interview with the Vampire"- and "Mayfair Witches"-themed events.

Some of the cast is kicking it old school, though. Kajlich added, "A few of them were going out in New Orleans because just being out and about on Halloween is fun enough." At the mention of going to Salem to celebrate the season, she said, "Oh, my gosh, that's so fun. That's a dream for this kind of holiday." In fact, she agreed that both experiences serve "all the vibes." Happy Samhain, fellow hunters, and stay safe out there.

"The Winchesters" airs Tuesdays on The CW, with episodes streaming for free on The CW website and app the next day.