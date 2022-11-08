Robbie Thompson On How Jensen Ackles's First Pass At The Winchesters' Narration Gave Him Goosebumps - Exclusive

If you've ever heard someone describe improv, they probably mentioned the phrase "yes, and." Basically, it just means never saying no to an idea but expanding on it to make it better — which is precisely what Ackles is like to work with, according to Thompson.

"It was never no. Jensen's a "yes, and" creative person. There's always something in the language," Thompson explained. "He would do this when we worked together on the show. He crunched some things down, or maybe he'd change the wording around." The minute Ackles does his Dean voice, it's magic — for both fans and creatives alike.

"As soon as he starts doing the gravel voice, it's crazy. He sent me a temp recording of one of the first drafts of the thing, and he had made some changes as he was recording. He [was] recording it on his iPhone in Mexico, and he sent it to me, and I got goosebumps," Thompson added. "Because when you talk to him on the phone, he's Jensen, and then suddenly he's in my earbuds as Dean, and you're like, 'Oh my god.' What he does is intangible, but it's really incredible. It's really incredible." Did anyone else just get some rock salt in their eye?

New episodes of "The Winchesters" air Tuesdays on The CW and stream for free on The CW website and app the following day.