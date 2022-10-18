Robbie Thompson Talks Working On The Winchesters With Jensen Ackles And The Cast - Exclusive Interview

What was the shift like going from producer and writer of Jensen's character, Dean, to crafting this story alongside him? How has his deep knowledge and passion for his character and this world enhanced the storytelling as a whole?

It's incredible. We worked together on "Supernatural," but Jensen as a creative partner ... I was sitting there, writing the pilot, and I was like, "What would Dean say?" And I was like, "I guess I can just text Dean." And I would text him.

All the voiceover, I'll take a pass at, the writers will take a pass at, and then he and I will talk it through, and then we'll shift it. He just does it. Then he takes one last pass in the recording studio. That's the part that I probably spend the most time on, even though it's a short thing. We try to keep it as a light touch.

He's an amazing partner. What am I going to say to him? "Oh, Dean wouldn't say that"? He knows Dean better than anybody. To have a partner like that is incredible, just incredible.

Can you think of anything specific that he tweaked or said no to?

It was never no. Jensen's a "yes, and" creative person. There's always something in the language. He would do this when we worked together on the show. He crunched some things down, or maybe he'd change the wording around.

As soon as he starts doing the gravel voice, it's crazy. He sent me a temp recording of one of the first drafts of the thing, and he had made some changes as he was recording. He [was] recording it on his iPhone in Mexico, and he sent it to me, and I got goosebumps. Because when you talk to him on the phone, he's Jensen, and then suddenly he's in my earbuds as Dean, and you're like, "Oh my god." What he does is intangible, but it's really incredible. It's really incredible.