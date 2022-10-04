How Jensen And Danneel Ackles Really Feel About Working With Each Other On The Winchesters

Ever the gentleman, Jensen popped it to Danneel, saying, "M'Lady." She responded directly to her husband, saying, "I, for one, loved working with you. No, we have a really good working dynamic." She teasingly added, "I do the work, and Jensen watches. No, it was fun. We do well together."

Jensen added some insight into the changing dynamics from co-stars to co-producers. "I would say that the producing aspect has been a little different than from acting with her," he said. "I mean, acting with her is, she's great, but we're playing different characters in front of each other, so that's a little different than producing when we're just being ourselves and trying to get things done. It feels a little bit more like..." Danneel cut him off to add, "A lot less polite," to which they both laughed.

Jensen was more than happy to play into her earlier bit, joking, "Well, it's more like our marriage. Or, like she said, Danneel does everything, and I just stand on the sidelines going, 'Let me know what I can do.' And try not to get in the way."

One thing's certain: Both of the Ackles put as much care into their work on "The Winchesters" as they do each other, and it shows. The series certainly couldn't find two more passionate people, along with showrunner Robbie Thompson, to helm this love letter to the Winchester brothers — and their family origins.

"The Winchesters" series premiere airs October 11 on The CW.