Sylvester Stallone Thinks It's Time To Do Away With Real Guns On Movie Sets

When discussing whether or not real firearms should be utilized in the filmmaking process, Sylvester Stallone talked about how dangerous blank firing rounds can be, let alone real bullets. "On 'Rambo IV,' I wanted to show what a .50-caliber could do to a human being," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "There were no bullets in the gun. It was just the force of the compression in the shell. But it turned the dummy into mist. It blew it apart. Then I turned the .50-caliber to a row of bamboo trees and it literally cut them in half. This is without bullets!"

He also revealed a mishap on the set of "The Expendables," where a round was fired from a pistol while in his holster. "I've used weapons that are incredibly dangerous at close range. I'm surprised I haven't lost a finger or something. It was only a matter of time and I agree: With special effects, there's no need to do this." The world-renowned action star believes technology can ensure people's safety, making it a no-brainer. And he's not the only one that thinks this way.

Craig Zobel, the executive producer of the HBO series "Mare of Easttown," expressed his thoughts on the matter in a tweet, writing, "There's computers now. The gunshots on Mare of Easttown are all digital. You can probably tell, but who cares? It's an unnecessary risk." While authenticity adds to the overall experience, many cinema fans would surely agree with Stallone and Zobel that it's never worth risking anyone's life. The incident on the "Rust" set will inevitably have a lasting effect on the film industry, and hopefully, no more unnecessary shots will be taken in Hollywood.