A Fan-Favorite Scream Character Is Officially Returning For Scream 6

Since the first film's release in 1996, "Scream" has become one of the most popular horror franchises out there. It made over $173 million worldwide, far surpassing its $14 million budget and to this day is still considered one of the greatest horror films of all time (via Box Office Mojo). It's no wonder that there has since been four sequels continuing what the original began, each one with a new killer donning Ghostface to enact horror on the town of Woodsboro.

A full 26 years since the release of the first "Scream" and the mass appeal of the franchise is still very much relevant — 2022's "Scream," the fifth film, made over $139.5 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). In the new "Scream," Ghostface reemerges in Woodsboro 25 years after the original killings and sets his sights on a new set of teens, all of whom seem to somehow be related to the original events — the teens turn to those most familiar with Ghostface: Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Dewey Riley (David Arquette), and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox).

Just because they ended up finding out who Ghostface is in the fifth "Scream" does not mean that the killer won't show up again, with someone else behind the mask. Which is exactly what we can expect when "Scream 6" comes out — another sequel was confirmed in early February of this year, with production slated to begin this summer (via The Hollywood Reporter).

And, in the latest news of the sixth film, a major "Scream" star has just confirmed that they will be returning.