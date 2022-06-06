This Legacy Character Won't Be Returning For Scream 6

The "Scream" movie franchise began back in 1996 when the first film, titled "Scream" and directed by horror legend Wes Craven, was released in theaters. The film — which chronicles a group of teens who face off against a masked serial killer known as Ghostface — was a commercial success (via Box Office Mojo), and it wasn't long before a sequel was in the works. Since then, four more "Scream" films have come out, with the most recent chapter premiering in February 2022. Notably, it was also given the simple title of "Scream." The new "Scream feature made over $140 million at the box office, making way for the announcement of "Scream 6" (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The "Scream" cast has generally remained unchanged over the years, with some new characters introduced along the way as the franchise has evolved and the story took the survivors of the first series of Woodsboro murders to new locations. In fact, only three actors have been in all five "Scream" films: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. Campbell plays original protagonist Sidney Prescott, while Cox and Arquette play news reporter Gale Weathers and Sheriff Dewey Riley, respectively.

Unfortunately for "Scream" fans, it has just been announced that one of the three legacy characters will not be returning for "Scream 6."