Scream 6 Just Landed The Best Modern-Day Scream Queen

After the success of fifth franchise entry "Scream" in 2022 — the first since "Scream 4" in 2011 — a "Scream 6" is now on the way, hot on the heels of its immediate predecessor. Currently, barring any delays, "Scream 6" is slated to be released in March of 2023.

While not a lot is known about the plot of the upcoming sixth "Scream" film, details have steadily dropped about its cast in the months since its release was first announced. Notably, Hayden Panettiere will return to the "Scream" franchise in "Scream 6," reprising the character of Kirby Reed introduced in and not seen since "Scream 4." However, absent from "Scream 6" is Neve Campbell, who determined that the salary the movie's producers offered her didn't match her value to the franchise as its longtime protagonist. Meanwhile, Dermot Mulroney will play a new character in "Scream 6," whose casting was revealed in early June.

Now, an announcement has been made public of two additional "Scream" newcomers, including one actor that could perhaps be considered the best young scream queen in the present-day horror movie business.