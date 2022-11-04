Ben Mendelsohn Has A Playful Warning For Pedro Pascal Regarding HBO's The Last Of Us Adaptation

Following its confirmed release date announcement, HBO's "The Last of Us" just became one of, if not the most eagerly anticipated, television show of 2023. The live-action adaptation of the beloved video game released in 2013 is widely regarded as the greatest in its medium, drew the attention of fans, and the uninformed after its jaw-dropping trailer — ahem — clicked with audiences following its debut. Understandably, fans of the franchise were quick to chime in with their theories and opinions about what was on show, including Emmy award-winning star Ben Mendelsohn.

The "Star Wars: Rogue One" and "Captain Marvel" star soon to be returning to the MCU as Talos in "Secret Invasion" sent a few choice words to his pal Pedro Pascal, who is taking on the lead role in the show as Joel. Already appearing to be a close adaptation to the game "The Last of Us," follows Pascal's worn-down hero in a post-apocalyptic world after he's paired up with a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsay). Initially not on the best terms with each other, the two soon learn that the key to each other's survival is in each other as they defend themselves against warring factions and bloodthirsty creatures caught between them.